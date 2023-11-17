On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Kyle Okposo going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Okposo has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.