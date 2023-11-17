On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Kyle Okposo going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

  • Okposo is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
  • Okposo has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

