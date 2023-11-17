Will Lukas Rousek find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Lukas Rousek score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rousek stats and insights

Rousek is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Rousek has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

