Malik Beasley and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Beasley, in his most recent game, had 30 points in a 128-112 win over the Raptors.

In this piece we'll examine Beasley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-110)

Over 8.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.2 points per game last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 46.2 rebounds per game.

The Hornets gave up 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the NBA).

The Hornets allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Malik Beasley vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 20 9 2 2 3 0 2

