Will Mitchell Marner Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 17?
Will Mitchell Marner find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marner stats and insights
- Marner has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- Marner's shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|4
|1
|3
|20:57
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|4
|1
|3
|18:11
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|25:18
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:23
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.