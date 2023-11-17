Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Detroit Red Wings at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, at Avicii Arena. Prop bets for Marner in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mitchell Marner vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner's plus-minus this season, in 21:24 per game on the ice, is -1.

Marner has a goal in five of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Marner has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Marner has an assist in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Marner's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

There is a 59.8% chance of Marner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 15 Games 4 17 Points 3 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

