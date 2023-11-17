Morgan Rielly Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings - November 17
Morgan Rielly will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings meet on Friday at Avicii Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Morgan Rielly vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Rielly Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.
- Rielly has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 15 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Rielly has a point in eight games this season (out of 15), including multiple points four times.
- Rielly has an assist in eight of 15 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability is 48.8% that Rielly goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Rielly has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Rielly Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|15
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|3
|2
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|3
