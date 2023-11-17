Morgan Rielly will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings meet on Friday at Avicii Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Morgan Rielly vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Rielly has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 15 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Rielly has a point in eight games this season (out of 15), including multiple points four times.

Rielly has an assist in eight of 15 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Rielly goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rielly has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rielly Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 15 Games 3 12 Points 3 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

