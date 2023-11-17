For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Robertson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Robertson has no points on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

