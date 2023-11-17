Will Nicholas Robertson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 17?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Robertson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Robertson stats and insights
- In two of four games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Robertson has no points on the power play.
- Robertson's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.