Can we anticipate Rasmus Dahlin scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • Dahlin has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Dahlin averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets are giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:46 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:39 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:49 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:07 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 26:39 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

