The Buffalo Sabres, with Rasmus Dahlin, take the ice Friday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Dahlin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:20 per game on the ice, is -1.

Dahlin has a goal in three of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dahlin has registered a point in a game 10 times this year out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 16 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dahlin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 2 11 Points 3 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

