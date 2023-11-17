On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Ryan Johnson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

