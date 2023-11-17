The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) battle the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

  • The Gaels shot 45.5% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Aztecs allowed to opponents.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) went 23-3 when it shot better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Aztecs ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gaels finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Gaels scored 7.2 more points per game (70.7) than the Aztecs gave up (63.5).
  • When Saint Mary's (CA) totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 22-4.

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Gaels had given up to their opponents (41.7%).
  • San Diego State went 18-4 when it shot higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Aztecs were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gaels finished 142nd.
  • The Aztecs' 71.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allowed to opponents.
  • San Diego State went 17-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Mary's (CA) posted 74.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.
  • The Gaels ceded 57.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.9 away from home.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) performed worse when playing at home last season, sinking 7.9 threes per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage on the road.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, San Diego State scored 75.4 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged away (68.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Aztecs conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (60.4) than on the road (65.6).
  • At home, San Diego State made 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Stanislaus State W 107-28 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/9/2023 New Mexico W 72-58 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/12/2023 Weber State L 61-57 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/17/2023 San Diego State - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Davidson - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/27/2023 Utah - University Credit Union Pavilion

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 CSU Fullerton W 83-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/10/2023 @ BYU L 74-65 Marriott Center
11/14/2023 Long Beach State W 88-76 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/17/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - T-Mobile Arena
11/25/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion
11/27/2023 Point Loma - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

