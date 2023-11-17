The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) battle the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

The Gaels shot 45.5% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Aztecs allowed to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) went 23-3 when it shot better than 40.9% from the field.

The Aztecs ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gaels finished 147th.

Last year, the Gaels scored 7.2 more points per game (70.7) than the Aztecs gave up (63.5).

When Saint Mary's (CA) totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 22-4.

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Gaels had given up to their opponents (41.7%).

San Diego State went 18-4 when it shot higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Aztecs were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gaels finished 142nd.

The Aztecs' 71.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allowed to opponents.

San Diego State went 17-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) posted 74.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.

The Gaels ceded 57.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.9 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) performed worse when playing at home last season, sinking 7.9 threes per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage on the road.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

At home, San Diego State scored 75.4 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged away (68.9).

In 2022-23, the Aztecs conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (60.4) than on the road (65.6).

At home, San Diego State made 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Stanislaus State W 107-28 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/9/2023 New Mexico W 72-58 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/12/2023 Weber State L 61-57 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/17/2023 San Diego State - T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Davidson - University Credit Union Pavilion 11/27/2023 Utah - University Credit Union Pavilion

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule