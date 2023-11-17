How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) battle the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- The Gaels shot 45.5% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Aztecs allowed to opponents.
- Saint Mary's (CA) went 23-3 when it shot better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Aztecs ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gaels finished 147th.
- Last year, the Gaels scored 7.2 more points per game (70.7) than the Aztecs gave up (63.5).
- When Saint Mary's (CA) totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 22-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Gaels had given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- San Diego State went 18-4 when it shot higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Aztecs were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gaels finished 142nd.
- The Aztecs' 71.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allowed to opponents.
- San Diego State went 17-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Mary's (CA) posted 74.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.
- The Gaels ceded 57.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.9 away from home.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) performed worse when playing at home last season, sinking 7.9 threes per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage on the road.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, San Diego State scored 75.4 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged away (68.9).
- In 2022-23, the Aztecs conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (60.4) than on the road (65.6).
- At home, San Diego State made 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Stanislaus State
|W 107-28
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|New Mexico
|W 72-58
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|Weber State
|L 61-57
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Davidson
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/27/2023
|Utah
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 83-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/10/2023
|@ BYU
|L 74-65
|Marriott Center
|11/14/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 88-76
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/17/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/25/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/27/2023
|Point Loma
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.