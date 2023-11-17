Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) battle the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State matchup.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5)
|130.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5)
|130.5
|-120
|+100
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Saint Mary's (CA) went 17-14-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 15 Gaels games hit the over.
- San Diego State went 19-17-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 15 of the Aztecs' games last season went over the point total.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (sixth-best).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Saint Mary's (CA) has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
