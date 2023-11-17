The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) battle the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5) 130.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5) 130.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) went 17-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 15 Gaels games hit the over.

San Diego State went 19-17-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 of the Aztecs' games last season went over the point total.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Saint Mary's (CA) is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (sixth-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Saint Mary's (CA) has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

