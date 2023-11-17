Friday's game between the San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) and Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) squaring off at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no set line.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 72, Saint Mary's (CA) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-7.9)

San Diego State (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

On offense, Saint Mary's (CA) was the 198th-ranked squad in college basketball (70.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was fifth-best (60.1 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Gaels were 147th in college basketball in rebounds (32.2 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (26.1).

Saint Mary's (CA) was 221st in the nation in assists (12.5 per game) last season.

The Gaels were 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 56th in 3-point percentage (36.5%) last season.

Saint Mary's (CA) was the 13th-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.5 per game) and 128th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.1%) last season.

Last year, the Gaels took 63% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.4% of the Gaels' baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.6% were 3-pointers.

San Diego State Performance Insights

Last season San Diego State put up 71.2 points per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 63.5 points per contest (27th-ranked).

The Aztecs ranked 79th in the country with 33.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 51st with 28.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

San Diego State ranked 186th in college basketball with 12.9 dimes per game.

Last season the Aztecs committed 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.0 turnovers per contest (165th-ranked).

The Aztecs drained 6.9 threes per game (229th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.8% shooting percentage (146th-ranked) from downtown.

San Diego State ranked fourth-best in the country by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 28.4% to opposing teams. It ranked 51st in college basketball by allowing 6.2 threes per contest.

San Diego State took 65.4% two-pointers and 34.6% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 72.5% were two-pointers and 27.5% were three-pointers.

