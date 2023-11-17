The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) face the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. This clash will start at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 71.2 186th 5th 60.1 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.4 79th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.9 229th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.9 186th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.