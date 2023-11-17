Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) face the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. This clash will start at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|San Diego State AVG
|San Diego State Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|71.2
|186th
|5th
|60.1
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
