The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) host the San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Saint Mary's (CA) vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Gaels were 17-14-0 last year.

San Diego State won 19 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 70.7 141.9 60.1 123.6 131.5 San Diego State 71.2 141.9 63.5 123.6 137.8

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Gaels recorded were 7.2 more points than the Aztecs allowed (63.5).

Saint Mary's (CA) had a 14-9 record against the spread and a 22-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.

The Aztecs' 71.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels gave up.

San Diego State went 13-11 against the spread and 22-5 overall when it scored more than 60.1 points last season.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 17-14-0 15-16-0 San Diego State 19-17-0 15-21-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) San Diego State 16-2 Home Record 15-1 6-2 Away Record 8-2 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

