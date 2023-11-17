Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawano County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Shawano County, Wisconsin is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School at Almond-Bancroft High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Almond, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.