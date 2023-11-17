In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Simon Benoit to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit 2022-23 stats and insights

Benoit scored in three of 78 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Benoit produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 3.7% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Red Wings gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.

The Red Wings secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

