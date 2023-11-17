The Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Stanford Cardinal (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Stanford Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Stanford shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 12-8 overall.
  • The Cardinal were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 90th.
  • Last year, the Cardinal recorded 70.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles allowed.
  • Stanford had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 49% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 44.3% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.
  • Eastern Washington went 16-4 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinal finished 109th.
  • The Eagles' 76.7 points per game last year were 8.3 more points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.
  • When Eastern Washington gave up fewer than 70.3 points last season, it went 12-0.

Stanford Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Stanford scored 4.1 more points per game (73.3) than it did away from home (69.2).
  • The Cardinal surrendered 64.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.3).
  • When playing at home, Stanford sunk 1.1 more threes per game (9) than on the road (7.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to in away games (36.6%).

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).
  • At home, the Eagles conceded 69 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Washington made fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (39.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 CSU Northridge W 88-79 Maples Pavilion
11/10/2023 Sacramento State W 91-73 Maples Pavilion
11/14/2023 Santa Clara L 89-77 Maples Pavilion
11/17/2023 Eastern Washington - Maples Pavilion
11/22/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
12/3/2023 San Diego - Maples Pavilion

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Utah L 101-66 Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/10/2023 @ Ole Miss L 75-64 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/12/2023 @ Cincinnati L 85-73 Fifth Third Arena
11/17/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
11/22/2023 Walla Walla - Reese Court
11/27/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.