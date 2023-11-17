How to Watch Stanford vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Stanford Cardinal (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Stanford Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.
- In games Stanford shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 12-8 overall.
- The Cardinal were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 90th.
- Last year, the Cardinal recorded 70.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles allowed.
- Stanford had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Eastern Washington Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 49% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 44.3% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.
- Eastern Washington went 16-4 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinal finished 109th.
- The Eagles' 76.7 points per game last year were 8.3 more points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.
- When Eastern Washington gave up fewer than 70.3 points last season, it went 12-0.
Stanford Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Stanford scored 4.1 more points per game (73.3) than it did away from home (69.2).
- The Cardinal surrendered 64.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.3).
- When playing at home, Stanford sunk 1.1 more threes per game (9) than on the road (7.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to in away games (36.6%).
Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).
- At home, the Eagles conceded 69 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Washington made fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (39.5%) too.
Stanford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 88-79
|Maples Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 91-73
|Maples Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 89-77
|Maples Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Utah
|L 101-66
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 75-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 85-73
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Walla Walla
|-
|Reese Court
|11/27/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
