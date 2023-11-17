The Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Stanford Cardinal (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stanford Stats Insights

Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.

In games Stanford shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 12-8 overall.

The Cardinal were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 90th.

Last year, the Cardinal recorded 70.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles allowed.

Stanford had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 49% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 44.3% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.

Eastern Washington went 16-4 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinal finished 109th.

The Eagles' 76.7 points per game last year were 8.3 more points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.

When Eastern Washington gave up fewer than 70.3 points last season, it went 12-0.

Stanford Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Stanford scored 4.1 more points per game (73.3) than it did away from home (69.2).

The Cardinal surrendered 64.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.3).

When playing at home, Stanford sunk 1.1 more threes per game (9) than on the road (7.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to in away games (36.6%).

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).

At home, the Eagles conceded 69 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).

Beyond the arc, Eastern Washington made fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (39.5%) too.

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 CSU Northridge W 88-79 Maples Pavilion 11/10/2023 Sacramento State W 91-73 Maples Pavilion 11/14/2023 Santa Clara L 89-77 Maples Pavilion 11/17/2023 Eastern Washington - Maples Pavilion 11/22/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena 12/3/2023 San Diego - Maples Pavilion

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule