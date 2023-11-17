The Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Stanford Cardinal (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Stanford vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline BetMGM Stanford (-12.5) 161.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stanford (-13.5) 161.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stanford covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Cardinal and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

Eastern Washington went 17-12-0 ATS last year.

Last year, 18 of the Eagles' games hit the over.

Stanford Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Stanford is 75th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (147th).

Stanford has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

