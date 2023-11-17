Friday's game at Maples Pavilion has the Stanford Cardinal (2-1) taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 81-80 victory for Stanford, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 81, Eastern Washington 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Stanford vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-0.5)

Stanford (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 160.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stanford Performance Insights

Stanford put up 70.3 points per game and gave up 68.4 last season, making them 205th in college basketball offensively and 123rd defensively.

At 31.9 rebounds per game and 28.4 rebounds allowed, the Cardinal were 171st and 34th in the country, respectively, last year.

Stanford was 56th in college basketball in assists (14.8 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Cardinal were 92nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.1) last year. They were 69th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

Stanford was 277th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.0 per game) and 282nd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.4%) last year.

Last year, the Cardinal attempted 60.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.8% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.1% of the Cardinal's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.9% were 3-pointers.

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

Eastern Washington averaged 76.7 points per game (59th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 71.4 points per contest (221st-ranked).

The Eagles averaged 33.2 boards per game last year (90th-ranked in college basketball), and they allowed only 27.8 rebounds per contest (20th-best).

Eastern Washington ranked 34th in the nation with 15.4 dimes per contest.

Last year the Eagles averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.6 turnovers per contest (294th-ranked).

Last year the Eagles made 8.8 treys per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.8% (87th-ranked) from three-point land.

Eastern Washington was 328th in the country with 8.6 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 144th with a 33.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last season Eastern Washington took 56% two-pointers, accounting for 67.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 44% from three-point land (32.2% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.