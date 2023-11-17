The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) will play the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Stanford Top Players (2022-23)

  • Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 76.7 59th
123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 71.4 221st
171st 31.9 Rebounds 33.2 90th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
56th 14.8 Assists 15.4 34th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

