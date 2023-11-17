Stanford vs. Eastern Washington November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) will play the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Stanford Top Players (2022-23)
- Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|76.7
|59th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|15.4
|34th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
