The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) will play the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stanford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford Top Players (2022-23)

Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 76.7 59th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 171st 31.9 Rebounds 33.2 90th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 56th 14.8 Assists 15.4 34th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.