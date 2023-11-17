The Stanford Cardinal (2-1) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) take the floor in a game with no set line at Maples Pavilion on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Stanford vs Eastern Washington Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinal had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Eastern Washington covered 17 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stanford 70.3 147 68.4 139.8 136.0 Eastern Washington 76.7 147 71.4 139.8 145.7

Additional Stanford vs Eastern Washington Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinal averaged only 1.1 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Eagles allowed (71.4).

Stanford had a 6-3 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

The Eagles' 76.7 points per game last year were 8.3 more points than the 68.4 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.

Eastern Washington put together a 15-6 ATS record and a 19-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stanford 14-16-0 17-13-0 Eastern Washington 17-12-0 18-11-0

Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stanford Eastern Washington 9-6 Home Record 11-1 2-8 Away Record 10-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

