Stanford vs. Eastern Washington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Stanford Cardinal (2-1) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) take the floor in a game with no set line at Maples Pavilion on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Stanford, California
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Stanford vs Eastern Washington Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinal had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.
- Eastern Washington covered 17 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Stanford
|70.3
|147
|68.4
|139.8
|136.0
|Eastern Washington
|76.7
|147
|71.4
|139.8
|145.7
Additional Stanford vs Eastern Washington Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cardinal averaged only 1.1 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Eagles allowed (71.4).
- Stanford had a 6-3 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
- The Eagles' 76.7 points per game last year were 8.3 more points than the 68.4 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Washington put together a 15-6 ATS record and a 19-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.
Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Stanford
|14-16-0
|17-13-0
|Eastern Washington
|17-12-0
|18-11-0
Stanford vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Stanford
|Eastern Washington
|9-6
|Home Record
|11-1
|2-8
|Away Record
|10-7
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.3
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
