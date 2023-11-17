When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:36 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 1 1 0 18:03 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:02 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

