The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Tyler Bertuzzi, will be on the ice Friday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. If you're considering a wager on Bertuzzi against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 15:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Bertuzzi has a goal in three of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bertuzzi has registered a point in a game five times this season out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bertuzzi has an assist in two of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Bertuzzi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 15 Games 2 6 Points 0 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

