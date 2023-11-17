Should you wager on Tyson Jost to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

Jost has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Jost has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 6-4 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:37 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 5-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-1

Sabres vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

