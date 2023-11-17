Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Vernon County, Wisconsin. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vernon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boscobel High School at Kickapoo High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Viola, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.