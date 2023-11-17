In the upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Victor Olofsson to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

In one of 10 games so far this season, Olofsson has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Olofsson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 13:58 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 4-0 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1 10/14/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

