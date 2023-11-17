The Villanova Wildcats (1-0) face the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Information

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

  • Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Villanova vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.7 221st
102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 63.5 27th
306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.1 229th
341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
49th 8.7 3pt Made 6.7 256th
324th 11.1 Assists 11.4 307th
11th 9.4 Turnovers 10.1 25th

