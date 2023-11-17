Villanova vs. Maryland November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Villanova Wildcats (1-0) face the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Villanova Top Players (2022-23)
- Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Maryland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Villanova vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|Maryland AVG
|Maryland Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
