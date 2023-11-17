The Villanova Wildcats (1-0) face the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Villanova vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.7 221st 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.1 229th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 49th 8.7 3pt Made 6.7 256th 324th 11.1 Assists 11.4 307th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 10.1 25th

