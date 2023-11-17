Can we count on William Lagesson scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Detroit Red Wings at 2:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lagesson stats and insights

Lagesson is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Lagesson has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.