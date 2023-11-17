Will William Lagesson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 17?
Can we count on William Lagesson scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Detroit Red Wings at 2:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Lagesson stats and insights
- Lagesson is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Lagesson has zero points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
