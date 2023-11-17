William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. There are prop bets for Nylander available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

William Nylander vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Nylander has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:26 on the ice per game.

In Nylander's 15 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nylander has recorded a point in all 15 games he's played this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Nylander has an assist in 12 of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Nylander goes over his points over/under is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 15 Games 4 22 Points 1 10 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

