How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Butler vs Michigan State (6:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Long Beach State vs Michigan (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Arkansas State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Valparaiso vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Colonials' opponents hit.
- Wisconsin had a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Colonials ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball, the Badgers finished 302nd.
- Last year, the Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials allowed.
- Wisconsin went 7-4 last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it performed better on offense, averaging 67.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Badgers allowed 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
