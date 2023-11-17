The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: B1G+

Wisconsin Stats Insights

Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Colonials' opponents hit.

Wisconsin had a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Colonials ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball, the Badgers finished 302nd.

Last year, the Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials allowed.

Wisconsin went 7-4 last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it performed better on offense, averaging 67.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Badgers allowed 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).

Looking at three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule