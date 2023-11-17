Friday's game at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) matching up with the Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-66 win as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Robert Morris 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-12.2)

Wisconsin (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Wisconsin was 328th in the nation in points scored (65.3 per game) and 30th in points allowed (63.6) last year.

On the boards, the Badgers were 302nd in the country in rebounds (29.5 per game) last year. They were 283rd in rebounds conceded (32.7 per game).

At 11.6 assists per game last year, Wisconsin was 300th in the nation.

The Badgers made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 34.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 112th and 174th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Wisconsin was 51st in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.2 last year. It was 58th in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.6%.

Wisconsin took 40.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 33.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 59.8% of its shots, with 66.8% of its makes coming from there.

