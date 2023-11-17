Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) will face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kohl Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on B1G+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)
- Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|77th
|302nd
|29.5
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|1st
|8.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.