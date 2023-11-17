The Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) host the Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) at Kohl Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 10.4% less often than Robert Morris (16-13-0) last year.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 65.3 134.6 63.6 130.4 129.6 Robert Morris 69.3 134.6 66.8 130.4 137.4

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Last year, the Badgers recorded just 1.5 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Colonials allowed (66.8).

When Wisconsin totaled more than 66.8 points last season, it went 5-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0 Robert Morris 16-13-0 11-18-0

Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Robert Morris 11-6 Home Record 11-4 6-6 Away Record 5-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

