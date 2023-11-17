Will Zemgus Girgensons Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 17?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Zemgus Girgensons going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Girgensons stats and insights
- Girgensons has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- Girgensons has no points on the power play.
- Girgensons' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Girgensons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
