When the Calgary Flames take on the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will A.J. Greer find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

Greer has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Greer has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:39 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 9:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:41 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 7:01 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:09 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 8:13 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 3-0 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

