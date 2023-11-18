For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Adam Erne a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

Erne is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Erne has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

