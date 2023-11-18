Should you bet on Adam Pelech to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Pelech stats and insights

Pelech is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Pelech has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pelech recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:17 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 4-2 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 3:24 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:18 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:32 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

