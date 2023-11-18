Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 18?
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal when the Calgary Flames face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Islanders?
Ruzicka stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/16/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|15:07
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Flames vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
