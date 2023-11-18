In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Alex Vlasic to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-2 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 9:53 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:18 Away W 4-1 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.