Can we expect Alexander Romanov lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders take on the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Romanov stats and insights

  • Romanov has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Romanov has zero points on the power play.
  • Romanov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:33 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:51 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:54 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:23 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:16 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:08 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.