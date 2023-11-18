Can we expect Alexander Romanov lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders take on the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

Romanov has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Romanov has zero points on the power play.

Romanov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:33 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:51 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:54 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:16 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:08 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

