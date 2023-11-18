Can we expect Anders Lee finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

  • Lee has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:57 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:54 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

