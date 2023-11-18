Anders Lee Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flames - November 18
Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will meet the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Lee against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.
Anders Lee vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)
Islanders vs Flames Game Info
Lee Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.
- Lee has a goal in two of 16 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Despite recording points in three of 16 games this season, Lee has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Lee has had an assist in one of 16 games this season.
- Lee has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 23.5% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Lee Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|16
|Games
|2
|3
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|0
