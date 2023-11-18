Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will meet the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Lee against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Anders Lee vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Lee has a goal in two of 16 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of 16 games this season, Lee has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Lee has had an assist in one of 16 games this season.

Lee has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 23.5% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 2 3 Points 1 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

