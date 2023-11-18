For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 19.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:15 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 3:02 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:35 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:56 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:07 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

