Andrew Mangiapane will be in action when the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Does a wager on Mangiapane interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 14:33 on the ice per game.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in three of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mangiapane has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 15 games this year, Mangiapane has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Mangiapane goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Mangiapane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.