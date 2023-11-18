Andrew Mangiapane Game Preview: Flames vs. Islanders - November 18
Andrew Mangiapane will be in action when the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Does a wager on Mangiapane interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Andrew Mangiapane vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Flames vs Islanders Game Info
Mangiapane Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 14:33 on the ice per game.
- Mangiapane has scored a goal in three of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Mangiapane has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In five of 15 games this year, Mangiapane has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability that Mangiapane goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- There is a 31.2% chance of Mangiapane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Mangiapane Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|15
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|1
