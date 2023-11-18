Blackhawks vs. Predators November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
You should watch Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard in particular on Saturday, when the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-210)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled nine goals and four assists in 14 games (playing 19:21 per game).
- Corey Perry is a top contributor for Chicago, with nine total points this season. In 14 games, he has netted four goals and provided five assists.
- This season, Nick Foligno has two goals and six assists for Nashville.
- In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 1-5-0 this season, compiling 162 saves and permitting 22 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .880 save percentage (56th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Predators Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 18 points in 15 games (seven goals, 11 assists).
- Ryan O'Reilly has eight goals and six assists, equaling 14 points (0.9 per game).
- Thomas Novak has scored six goals and added six assists in 14 games for Nashville.
- Kevin Lankinen's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 72 saves with a .900% save percentage (34th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|21st
|2.93
|Goals Scored
|2.57
|28th
|23rd
|3.47
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|25th
|20th
|30.4
|Shots
|26.1
|31st
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|29th
|14th
|20.63%
|Power Play %
|12.5%
|27th
|30th
|70%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.72%
|16th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.