Can we anticipate Bo Horvat scoring a goal when the New York Islanders face off with the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

On the power play, Horvat has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

