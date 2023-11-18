Will Bo Horvat Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 18?
Can we anticipate Bo Horvat scoring a goal when the New York Islanders face off with the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Horvat stats and insights
- Horvat has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- On the power play, Horvat has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Horvat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|20:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2
Islanders vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
