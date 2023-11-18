Can we anticipate Bo Horvat scoring a goal when the New York Islanders face off with the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

  • Horvat has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • On the power play, Horvat has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:24 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

