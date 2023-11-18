Bo Horvat will be among those on the ice Saturday when his New York Islanders play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. There are prop bets for Horvat available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Bo Horvat vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:34 per game on the ice, is -1.

Horvat has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 15 games this year, Horvat has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Horvat has an implied probability of 54.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 15 Games 2 13 Points 2 5 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

