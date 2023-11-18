Will Brett Kulak Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Brett Kulak to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Lightning?
Kulak stats and insights
- Kulak has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Kulak has zero points on the power play.
- Kulak averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Kulak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 7-4
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
