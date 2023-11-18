In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Brett Kulak to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulak stats and insights

Kulak has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Kulak has zero points on the power play.

Kulak averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:16 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:44 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:48 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.