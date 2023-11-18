In the upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Brock Nelson to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nelson stats and insights

Nelson has scored in five of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Nelson averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:01 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:00 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:49 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:50 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.